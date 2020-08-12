Ghaziabad: People oppose opening of liquor shop near colony
Some women and a BJP councillor have opposed the opening of a liquor shop near Shiv Shakti Vihar colony in Sahibabad area here. In the memorandum, handed over to the city magistrate, Pandit said the liquor shop is located near the gate of the colony and is just 30-metre away from a temple and a school. It can become difficult for women and children to go near the shop as tipplers would be present there, Pandit said.PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-08-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 22:32 IST
Some women and a BJP councillor have opposed the opening of a liquor shop near Shiv Shakti Vihar colony in Sahibabad area here. The group of women also staged a protest against the opening of the liquor vend on Tuesday.
The BJP councilor and executive committee member of Nagar Nigam Ghaziabad, Vinod Pandit, has also handed over a memorandum, addressed to the district magistrate, in this regard. In the memorandum, handed over to the city magistrate, Pandit said the liquor shop is located near the gate of the colony and is just 30-metre away from a temple and a school.
It can become difficult for women and children to go near the shop as tipplers would be present there, Pandit said. He also alleged that the shop owner is using more area than allotted by the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA).
The license of liquor shop was granted for Lajpat Nagar-Shyam Park Extension Colony and it was opened in Swaroop Park area, the councillor added.
