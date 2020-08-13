Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook, Twitter step up fight against misinformation on U.S. elections

Social media platforms stepped up fight against misinformation on the U.S. elections, with Facebook starting a hub to help users with poll-related resources and Twitter expanding rules against misinformation on mail-in ballots and early voting.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:05 IST
Facebook, Twitter step up fight against misinformation on U.S. elections

Social media platforms stepped up fight against misinformation on the U.S. elections, with Facebook starting a hub to help users with poll-related resources and Twitter expanding rules against misinformation on mail-in ballots and early voting. The move comes as online social networks have been drawing flak for what has been called a lax approach to fake news reports and misinformation campaigns, which many believe affected the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Twitter's move will involve coming up with new policies "that emphasize accurate information about all available options to vote, including by mail and early voting." "We're focused on empowering every eligible person to register and vote through partnerships, tools and new policies," Jessica Herrera-Flanigan, Twitter's vice president for public policy in the Americas, told Reuters in an email.

Facebook, meanwhile, launched a Voting Information Center to help users with accurate and easy-to-find information about voting wherever they live. The company said in a blog it was also speaking with officials about misinformation surrounding election results as an emerging threat.

Twitter said it would roll out measures on new tools, policies and voting resources in the next month. It is exploring how to expand its "civic integrity policies" to address mischaracterizations of mail-in voting and other procedures. The finer details of the step are still being finalized.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed without evidence that voting by mail, which is expected to increase dramatically due to the coronavirus outbreak, is susceptible to large-scale fraud. The process is not new in the United States — nearly one in four voters cast 2016 presidential ballots that way.

Many experts have said that routine methods and the decentralized nature of U.S. elections make it very hard to interfere with mailed ballots.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

China July FDI +15.8 % y/y in yuan terms

Foreign direct investment FDI into China rose 0.5 in the first seven months of this year from a year earlier, to 535.65 billion yuan 77.16 billion, a commerce ministry official said on Thursday.In July alone, FDI jumped 15.8 from a year ear...

Bhutan imposes 1st nationwide virus lockdown

The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has imposed its first nationwide lockdown due to virus infection in a returning traveler who had been released from quarantine. The government issued a stay-at-home order for its approximately 750,000 people,...

NCA Injury Surveillance Report: Most players suffered from shoulder and knee problems in 2019-20

A majority of Indias domestic cricketers endured shoulder or knee injuries during the season gone by, says the first ever Injury Surveillance Report prepared by the Rahul Dravid-led National Cricket Academy, which is also working towards th...

India announces USD 500 million assistance for mega infra project in Maldives

India will fund the implementation of a major connectivity project in Maldives through a USD 400 million line of credit and USD 100 million grant, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday after holding wide-ranging talks with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020