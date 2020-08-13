AAP suspends ex-MLA Jarnail Singh from primary membership

Former Rajouri Garden MLA Jarnail Singh has been suspended from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party over his comments on Hindu goddesses. The decision has been taken by the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of AAP.

"The decision has been taken in the meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party's PAC while taking disciplinary action on the use of the wrong dictionary about Hindu goddesses on August 11 by Jarnail Singh. The party has issued a reasonable notice to them why they should be dismissed from the primary membership of the party for this disgraceful act," AAP said in a statement. The party strongly condemns this statement by Jarnail Singh and is suspended from the basic membership of the party with immediate effect, it said. (ANI)