Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland Assembly holds monsoon session with limited ruling coalition MLAs

"In order to protect democratic practices and to maintain the sanctity of the NLA, the opposition party will boycott the one-day session, which has been convened for mere fulfilment of constitutional obligation, Imchen had told the speaker. The Nagaland Legislative Assembly Commissioner and Secretary P J Antony had said that notwithstanding NPF boycott the session will go ahead because the quorum for the sitting of the assembly is only 10 members.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 18:12 IST
Nagaland Assembly holds monsoon session with limited ruling coalition MLAs

The one-day monsoon session of the Nagaland Legislative Assembky taking place amid raging Covid situation in the state was held on Thursday with only a handful of ruling coalition legislators attending the House, while the opposition NPF boycotted the entire proceedings. Only 22 MLAs of the ruling grouping comprising Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), BJP and an Independent, attended the house whose effective strength is 58.

Opposition Naga Peoples Front (NPF) having 25 MLAs did not attend the session, sticking to their announcment in this regard the previous day itself. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was present during the entire duration of the house.

Even from the treasury bench, 10 legislators missed the session, which is sixth of the 13th house in the state. Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, one if its members, was presiding over the house business.

The 10 MLAs were among the 19 legislators, from the ruling coalition as well as the opposition, who had applied for leave expresing their inability to attend the session due to varied reasons. This session was earlier scheduled for July 30, but due to detection of COVID-19 positive cases among six assembly staff, it was deferred and held on August 13.

NPF, the lone opposition in the house, had on Wednesday itself informed the speaker about its decision to boycott the session for turning down its proposal for a longer session to deliberate on the pertinent matters of Naga political issue, SARFAESI Act, 2002 and the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario in the state. In his brief statement, Chief Minister and Leader of the House, Neiphiu Rio, expressed unhappiness on the opposition party decision to boycott the session.

NPF Legislature Party spokesperson,Imkong L Imchen, MLA, had informed the speaker about their decision to skip the house in a letter to him. "In order to protect democratic practices and to maintain the sanctity of the NLA, the opposition party will boycott the one-day session, which has been convened for mere fulfilment of constitutional obligation, Imchen had told the speaker.

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly Commissioner and Secretary P J Antony had said that notwithstanding NPF boycott the session will go ahead because the quorum for the sitting of the assembly is only 10 members. On comnvening the one day session of the assembly at a time when coronavirus cases are rising in Nagaland, the speaker had said the previous day that the session is being held in order to fulfil the constitutional requirement of holding the sitting within a six months period.

The effective strength of the 60-member Nagaland assembly is 58. Two members- one each from the ruling coalition and the opposition- died last year.

The session commenced with the house conveying condolences to the passing of five former legislators Kakheho Sukhalu, Noklem Konyak, Dr T Myinthungo Lotha, Rev Lhousuohie Mhasi and Sualemba during the intercession period of the assembly. In the absence of the opposition members, replies to 12 starred queries put up by them, mostly focused on COVID-19 pandemic, were tabled in the house by the concerned ministers.

The Commissioner and Secretary of the assembly reported the assent of the Governor to five Bills. They were The Nagaland Appropriation Bill (No. 1) 2020, The Nagaland Appropriation Bill (No. 1) 2020, The Nagaland Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, North East Christian University (First Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Nagaland Goods and services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which were passed by the asembly during its sitting in February.

The house also passed by voice vote the Nagaland Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2020 moved by chief minister Neiphiu Rio. Rio also laid the annual administrative report 2019-20 of the department of Justice and Law, while minister V Kashiho Sangtam laid the report of department of Soil and Water Conservation.

Chief Minister Rio also tabled four rules of the government on State Disaster Management Plan, Incident Response System, State Disaster Management and Minimum Standards of Relief. The legislators attending the session were wearing face masks as per Covid protocols.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

For Americans waiting on virus aid, no new relief in sight

Americans counting on emergency coronavirus aid from Washington may have to wait until fall. Negotiations over a new virus relief package have all but ended, with the White House and congressional leaders far apart on the size, scope and ap...

La Niña forecast to form in Aug-Oct season -U.S. CPC

A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday forecast the development of La Nia pattern during the August-October season, and is expected to last through the 2020-21 winter.There is a chance of about 60 that La Nia will develop during t...

Former chief procurator of Jilin confesses to bribery

Shijiazhuang China, August 13 ANIXinhua Yang Keqin, former chief procurator of the Jilin Provincial Peoples Procuratorate, has admitted to taking bribes during an open trial at the Municipal Intermediate Peoples Court of Shijiazhuang in Heb...

Delhi, Maharashtra govts' decision to cancel final term exams will affect educational standards: UGC to SC

The University Grants Commission UGC has told the Supreme Court that the decision of the Delhi and Maharashtra governments to cancel the final term examination will directly impact the standards of higher education in the country. The UGC f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020