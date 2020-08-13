Left Menu
Former prosecutor Harris to target Trump's virus response in U.S. campaign push

Kamala Harris joins presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on the campaign trail for the second time in two days on Thursday in an appearance that will focus on hammering President Donald Trump's his response to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden and Harris will receive a briefing on COVID-19 from public health experts and then deliver speeches in Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 18:18 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Biden and Harris will receive a briefing on COVID-19 from public health experts and then deliver speeches in Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. The remarks will illustrate the campaign's role for Harris, the first Black woman and Asian-American on a major-party U.S. presidential ticket.

Rather than being tied to any specific target demographic groups, Harris will have three roles to play as a campaign spokeswoman: energizing people to vote and volunteer, outlining Biden's policy vision and prosecuting the case against Trump, according to a person familiar with the strategy. Trump long played down the risks of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 165,000 Americans - the highest death toll in the world - and thrown tens of millions out of work.

The former prosecutor is expected to focus on Trump's response to the crisis, which has been an effective political argument against Trump for Biden so far. Biden, after introducing Harris' personal story on Wednesday in their first joint appearance since picking his running mate, quickly moved to talking about the urgency of the moment.

Trump, for his part, on Twitter Thursday accused the news media of giving Harris "a free pass despite her Radical Left failures and very poor run in the Democrat Primary." Harris made her debut as Biden's running mate on Wednesday in Delaware, delivering a rebuke of Trump's leadership and highlighting the historic significance of her new role, while helping the campaign collect $26 million in its best day of fundraising yet.

In the coming weeks, Harris will do events in person and virtually, including several jointly with Biden, much like some of the socially distanced campaign stops and speeches Biden has given in recent weeks in Delaware and Pennsylvania. The campaign is still unsure of whether they will be able to campaign as normal, saying they intend to follow local public health guidance that continues to discourage large gatherings as the virus has killed more than 160,000 Americans and negotiations stalled over a government package to manage the economic fallout.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Latest News

For Americans waiting on virus aid, no new relief in sight

Americans counting on emergency coronavirus aid from Washington may have to wait until fall. Negotiations over a new virus relief package have all but ended, with the White House and congressional leaders far apart on the size, scope and ap...

La Niña forecast to form in Aug-Oct season -U.S. CPC

A U.S. government weather forecaster on Thursday forecast the development of La Nia pattern during the August-October season, and is expected to last through the 2020-21 winter.There is a chance of about 60 that La Nia will develop during t...

Former chief procurator of Jilin confesses to bribery

Shijiazhuang China, August 13 ANIXinhua Yang Keqin, former chief procurator of the Jilin Provincial Peoples Procuratorate, has admitted to taking bribes during an open trial at the Municipal Intermediate Peoples Court of Shijiazhuang in Heb...

Delhi, Maharashtra govts' decision to cancel final term exams will affect educational standards: UGC to SC

The University Grants Commission UGC has told the Supreme Court that the decision of the Delhi and Maharashtra governments to cancel the final term examination will directly impact the standards of higher education in the country. The UGC f...
