Will move a vote of confidence, says CM Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the party will bring a vote of confidence in the Rajasthan assembly.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:06 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the party will bring a vote of confidence in the Rajasthan assembly. "We could have proved our majority even without these 19 MLAs (Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs who were supporting him) but it would not have given us happiness. We will bring a vote of confidence," Gehlot said.
Earlier in the day, the Congress said that it is united to take on the BJP which is planning to bring a no-confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot government. The remarks came after a meeting of Congress Legislature Party which was attended by Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion had caused a crisis in the Congress government in the state.
Talking to reporters after the meeting held at Gehlot's residence, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said "everything went on well". "Now the Congress family is united. We will fight against BJP's bad politics. The Congress party will stand united in Vidhan Sabha tomorrow," he said. (ANI)
