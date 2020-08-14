Left Menu
By Lalit K Jha FGN11 US-TRUMP-TIKTOK TikTok deal must provide 'total security' and 'substantially' benefit US: Trump Washington: Any deal to sell TikTok to an American company must provide "total security" and "substantially" benefit the United States, President Donald Trump has said as he emphasised on the September 15 deadline for the popular Chinese social networking app to enter into an agreement with a US firm to continue its operations in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 13:04 IST
These are the top stories at 1 PM: NATION: DEL21 JK-LD FIRING Terrorists gun down two JK policemen outside Srinagar Srinagar: A day ahead of the Independence Day, Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists shot dead two Jammu and Kashmir policemen and wounded another in indiscriminate firing in Nowgam area on the outskirts of the Srinagar city, police said. DEL18 RJ-LD-ASSEMBLY Ashok Gehlot to move confidence motion in Rajasthan assembly Jaipur: A key session of the Rajasthan assembly in which the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government will move a vote of confidence began Friday. DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES Over 64,000 fresh COVID-19 cases; recovery rate improves to 71.17pc New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed 24 lakh on Friday after 64,553 more people tested positive and the recoveries rose to over 17 lakh, the Health Ministry said. BOM1 MH-PAWAR-SAAMANA Why so much hue and cry over Pawar's comments on kin? Sena Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Friday sought to downplay the controversy created by NCP president Sharad Pawar's public reprimand of his grand-nephew Parth Pawar for seeking a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

BES1 MH-VILLAGE-JAPANESE In this Maharashtra village, children speak Japanese Aurangabad: A fascination for robotics and technology has pushed students of a Zilla Parishad-run school in a remote village of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district to learn Japanese. LEGAL: LGD4 SC-LD CONTEMPT-BHUSHAN SC holds lawyer Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against judiciary New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday held activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary. LGD5 DL-HC-PETA-ANIMAL HUSBANDRY PIL to stop inhumane animal husbandry procedures; HC seeks Centre stand New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of the Centre and Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on a PIL seeking prohibition of allegedly "inhumane animal husbandry procedures" in India.

BUSINESS: DEL22 BIZ-INFLATION-WPI WPI inflation falls 0.58 pc in July, food prices spike New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation declined 0.58 per cent in July, even as food items turned costlier. DEL2 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex surges over 200 pts in early trade; RIL leads gains Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Friday led by gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and L&T amid sustained foreign fund inflow.

FGN6 TRUMP-LD HARRIS Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris hit by 'birther' conspiracy theory Washington: Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris has been hit by a "birther movement", with US President Donald Trump saying he had heard that she does not meet the requirements to serve the White House. By Lalit K Jha

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

India-Australia friendship based on Bharosa, Samman: Aus PM Morrison

Describing India as a longstanding friend of Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday sent a special message of trust, respect and friendship to Indians across the world ahead of the countrys 74th Independence Day. Morrison said t...

Rajasthan's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal tables proposal for trust vote in state assembly.

Rajasthans Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal tables proposal for trust vote in state assembly....

Maha: Man drowns, other missing in waterfall at Murbad

A man drowned and another is missing following a swimming accident at a waterfall in Murbad taluka of Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Friday. While the body of one of the men has been recovered, search operations are underway fo...

UK says it has no choice but to quarantine French arrivals

Britain has no choice but to impose a 14-day quarantine on all travellers arriving from France due to rising coronavirus infection rates there, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday. Britain announced late on Thursday that it would...
