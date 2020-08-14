Left Menu
Three-hour long debate on confidence motion begins in Rajasthan Assembly Session

Rajasthan's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal on Friday tabled a proposal for a trust vote, in the state assembly. Speaker Dr CP Joshi has accepted the proposal for discussion and allotted three hours time for the debate.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 14-08-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 15:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal on Friday tabled a proposal for a trust vote, in the state assembly. Speaker Dr CP Joshi has accepted the proposal for discussion and allotted three hours time for the debate. Dhariwal launched an attack on BJP's alleged attempts made by the party to buy Congress MLAs. He also took a jibe at Gajendra Shekhawat in a veiled reference and claimed he was "dreaming of becoming the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan."

Responding to the criticism, Deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said, "the public has been seeing the drama unfold in Rajasthan over the past one month. The actors, heroes, villains are all from one party. People of Rajasthan bore the brunt of factionalism within the party. Gehlot himself said for 1.5 years he did not talk to his deputy Chief Minister. How can the government function smoothly like this? How can a party indulge in 'Elephant trading' level allegations of horse-trading at us? Did you not surreptitiously affect the merger of all BSP MLAs?" The assembly session comes just days after the top leaders of Congress announced the return of Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs to the party-fold.

Last month, Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief after his differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state. Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. However, this apparently seems to have ended now as Pilot has agreed to work for the party after a meeting with the top Congress leadership. (ANI)

