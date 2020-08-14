Bulgaria's PM says he will resign if deputies agree to change constitution

Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Friday he would resign if parliament approves his plans to call elections for a grand national assembly to change the constitution. Borissov says he wants to improve the accountability of the judiciary and halve the number of lawmakers.

Two-thirds of Bulgaria's 240 deputies need to vote to approve calling an election for a grand national assembly. Borissov, who is under pressure from daily anti-government protests since early July, said such changes would help restart the country and overhaul its political system.