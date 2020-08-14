Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungarian opposition unites to challenge PM Orban in 2022

Orban, who has clashed with Western allies over the rule of law and stifling of dissent, has extended his Fidesz party's influence over the course of three landslide election victories since 2010 against a weak and fragmented opposition. In municipal elections last fall, however, opposition parties fielded joint candidates in many districts around the country and upset Fidesz in key constituencies, including for the mayor of the capital Budapest.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:43 IST
Hungarian opposition unites to challenge PM Orban in 2022

Hungary's six main opposition parties will form an alliance for the 2022 election and, if they manage to unseat premier Viktor Orban, aim to govern in a coalition, they said in a joint statement. Orban, who has clashed with Western allies over the rule of law and stifling of dissent, has extended his Fidesz party's influence over the course of three landslide election victories since 2010 against a weak and fragmented opposition.

In municipal elections last fall, however, opposition parties fielded joint candidates in many districts around the country and upset Fidesz in key constituencies, including for the mayor of the capital Budapest. The new mayor of Budapest said his victory, based on a primary contest and then a joint effort by all opposition parties, was a blueprint to challenge Orban.

Recent polls indicate that about half all active voters support Orban and half want an opposition victory. That count does not include undecided voters, who represent about a third of those eligible to vote and could sway the race. "The opposition parties have heard their voters and party chairs today began official consultations to prepare for the 2022 parliamentary election," the parties said in identical statements.

They will field joint candidates in all 106 constituencies, establish a joint programme and govern together if they succeed, they said. Publicus Research, which has measured support for opposition parties as well as a potential opposition alliance, showed that an alliance already has a narrow poll lead over Fidesz, which would beat the cumulative result of separate opposition parties by 5-6 percentage points.

"This proposition is more credible than anything the opposition has put forward recently," Publicus director Andras Pulai told Reuters. Peter Marki-Zay, an opposition mayor and leader of a group that promotes unifying the opposition, said Fidesz would have lost almost half the constituencies in 2018 against a single opponent.

"This is a milestone," he said at the introduction of a joint opposition candidate for an October by-election. "We have reason to hope Fidesz will never have a super-majority again."

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

TN CM unveils 'Amma COVID-19 Home Care Kit' costing Rs 2,500

Chennai, Aug 14 PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday unveiled the Amma COVID-19 Home Care Kit for people who have tested positive for the virus and been advised home isolation. Costing Rs 2,500, the kit comprises a pulse ox...

Prez Kovind praises India's 'super-human efforts' in containing COVID-19

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appreciated the super-human efforts in containing the magnitude of the coronavirus pandemic in the country and said these are worth emulating by the wider world. In his address to the nation on the eve of...

Nesco posts 35.73% increase in Q1 net profit at Rs 51.35 cr

Diversified firm Nesco on Friday reported a 35.73 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter ended June 30 at Rs 51.35 crore, largely on the back of lower expenses and higher income from investments. The company, which is into real est...

Include chapters on citizens duties in school books: Govt to NCERT, states

As public participation gains significance in the fight against coronavirus, the Centre on Friday asked the NCERT and state governments to include chapters on citizens duties in school books. Union Secretary, Department of Justice, Barun Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020