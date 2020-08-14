Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clash between TMC factions in Kolkata after woman dies of electrocution

Chakraborty, on his part, said he was an outgoing councillor and his powers were limited. "I had asked the authorities several times to remove the (loose) cables, but all my pleas fell on deaf ears.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:37 IST
Clash between TMC factions in Kolkata after woman dies of electrocution
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two factions of the ruling Trinamool Congress engaged in a clash on Friday, blaming one another for the death of a woman who was electrocuted in Maniktala here, police sources said. The middle-aged woman had come in contact with a live wire in Palpara area of Maniktala, which comes under ward no 14 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

A section of TMC leaders, following the mishap, ransacked the house of local TMC councillor Amal Chakraborty, accusing him of not taking measures to remove loose and frayed cables in the area. Chakraborty, on his part, said he was an outgoing councillor and his powers were limited.

"I had asked the authorities several times to remove the (loose) cables, but all my pleas fell on deaf ears. I am an outgoing councillor. My powers are very limited. "Goons of local MLA and minister Sadhan Pande are targeting me. If I am at fault, Pande and TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay are also at fault," he said.

Supporters of Chakraborty and Pande clashed with each other on the issue, prompting a team of police officers to rush to the spot and bring the situation under control. Pande, later, dubbed Chakraborty's allegations as "baseless" and said he was trying to divert attention from his own failures.

Incidentally, last month, too, a woman had died of electrocution in the area.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

French PM likens killing of French aid workers in Niger to 2015 Paris attacks

French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute on Friday to the six French aid workers who where killed by a group of gunmen on motorcycles in Niger, likening the attack to the 2015 militant attacks in Paris that shook the country. The six ...

UP: Midwife suspended for holding woman 'hostage' for non-payment of fees

A day after a man alleged his wife was held hostage at a community health centre for non-payment of fees after the delivery of their daughter, the health department on Friday suspended a midwife. In a video that went viral on social media, ...

Fortis Healthcare posts Rs 187.88 cr net loss for Jun quarter, intends to rebrand as 'Parkway'

Fortis Healthcare on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 187.88 crore for the quarter ended June 30, owing to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 78.01 crore for the corresponding period of t...

Opposing UGC's decision on varsity exams because of pandemic, students to SC

Nobody is against the university examinations in normal times and the students are challenging the decision of the UGC to conduct them because of the pandemic, the Supreme Court was told by the counsel for students on Friday. The University...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020