PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-08-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 21:13 IST
Maha: Ajit Pawar reviews COVID-19 situation in Pune
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday directed the Pune district administration to ensure timely medical treatment to coronavirus patients. Pawar, who is also the district guardian minister, chaired a review meeting with senior officials to take stock of the COVID-19 situation.

The deputy chief minister noted that plasma therapy was providing relief to critical patients and the government has also provided necessary infrastructure for it. It is necessary to inform people about the benefits of plasma therapy and ensure timely treatment to patients, Pawar told officials.

