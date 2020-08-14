Left Menu
Trump's counter to Democratic convention? Swing state trips

President Donald Trump is looking to counter next week's Democratic National Convention with travel to several swing states — including Wisconsin, which was to have hosted the Democratic gathering Trump campaign announced Friday that Trump will host events aimed at attacking his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, on Monday in Wisconsin and Minnesota and on Tuesday in Arizona.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 22:49 IST
Trump's counter to Democratic convention? Swing state trips
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump is looking to counter next week's Democratic National Convention with travel to several swing states — including Wisconsin, which was to have hosted the Democratic gathering.

Trump campaign announced Friday that Trump will host events aimed at attacking his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, on Monday in Wisconsin and Minnesota and on Tuesday in Arizona. Democrats moved their campaign completely virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. Republicans also cancelled nearly all of their convention, scheduled for the following week, because of the outbreak. Trump's events in Mankato, Minnesota, and Oshkosh, Wisconsin, are being billed as remarks on Biden's "failures on Jobs and the Economy." Tuesday's speech in Yuma, Arizona, is advertised to be on Biden's "failures on Immigration and Border Security."

