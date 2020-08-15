Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. TikTok operations within 90 days

Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in U.S. TikTok operations within 90 daysReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2020 05:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 05:42 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the Chinese company ByteDance to divest its interest in video-sharing app TikTok's operations in the United States within 90 days.
"There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance ... might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States," Trump said in the order.
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- ByteDance
- Chinese
- TikTok
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-TikTok owner ByteDance considers listing China business in Hong Kong or Shanghai -sources
Reports: Trump to order China's ByteDance to sell TikTok
TikTok owner ByteDance accuses Facebook of 'plagiarism and smears'
Federal govt must again seek death penalty for Boston bomber, says Donald Trump
ByteDance says faces 'complex and unimaginable difficulties'