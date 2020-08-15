Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha hoists national flag on 74th Independence Day

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the national flag on 74th Independence Day in Srinagar at Sher-i-Kashmir, Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 15:38 IST
J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha hoists national flag on 74th Independence Day
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoists the National Flag in Srinagar [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the national flag on 74th Independence Day in Srinagar at Sher-i-Kashmir, Cricket Stadium on Saturday. "People responsible for partition had also attempted to create divisions here on the basis of religion. People here always dismissed their ideology. Rejecting the religious frenzy at the time of partition, people of Jammu and Kashmir connected themselves to the sense of national spirit," he said in his Independence Day speech.

In his Independence Day speech, the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha observed that 2019 constitutional change has led to 50 decisions to usher in a new era of normalcy and development in Jammu and Kashmir. He laid 5 principles of his Government viz transparency in governance, empowering grassroots democracy, people's welfare, accelerated development and creation of employment opportunities.

Notably, the celebrations have been kept minimal this year in view of COVID-19 spread. Sinha, former union minister, took the oath of office as Lieutenant Governor on August 7, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the 'delimitation process' is underway in Jammu and Kashmir and added that polls will be conducted soon in the Union Territory.

"Delimitation process is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Once it is completed, an election will be held in the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir will have its own chief minister and ministers. We are committed to this," he said while delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort. "This one year is a year of the new journey of development for Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is the year of the rights received by the women and the Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is also the year of a life of dignity for the refugees in Jammu and Kashmir," the Prime Minister had said in the morning today.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

UK’s Labour Party group creates Mahatma Gandhi Future Leaders plan

Labour Friends of India, a representative group part of the UKs Opposition Labour Party, on Saturday launched its new Mahatma Gandhi Future Leaders Programme to encourage greater Indian diaspora representation in the elected offices of the ...

Pakistan's ISI active in Myanmar

Pakistans spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence ISI, is training terror groups in Myanmar and its main goal is to destabilise some countries in the region using cross-border terrorism. Siegfried O Wolf, an analyst at the South Asia De...

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical, on life support

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has worsened after he developed multi-organ failure and he is now on ventilator support at a medical facility in Gurugram. The 73-year-...

Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine - Interfax

Russia has produced the first batch of its new vaccine for COVID-19, the Interfax news agency quoted the health ministry as saying on Saturday, hours after the ministry reported the start of manufacturing.Some scientists said they fear that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020