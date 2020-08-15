J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha hoists national flag on 74th Independence Day
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the national flag on 74th Independence Day in Srinagar at Sher-i-Kashmir, Cricket Stadium on Saturday.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-08-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 15:38 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the national flag on 74th Independence Day in Srinagar at Sher-i-Kashmir, Cricket Stadium on Saturday. "People responsible for partition had also attempted to create divisions here on the basis of religion. People here always dismissed their ideology. Rejecting the religious frenzy at the time of partition, people of Jammu and Kashmir connected themselves to the sense of national spirit," he said in his Independence Day speech.
In his Independence Day speech, the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha observed that 2019 constitutional change has led to 50 decisions to usher in a new era of normalcy and development in Jammu and Kashmir. He laid 5 principles of his Government viz transparency in governance, empowering grassroots democracy, people's welfare, accelerated development and creation of employment opportunities.
Notably, the celebrations have been kept minimal this year in view of COVID-19 spread. Sinha, former union minister, took the oath of office as Lieutenant Governor on August 7, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the 'delimitation process' is underway in Jammu and Kashmir and added that polls will be conducted soon in the Union Territory.
"Delimitation process is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Once it is completed, an election will be held in the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir will have its own chief minister and ministers. We are committed to this," he said while delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort. "This one year is a year of the new journey of development for Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is the year of the rights received by the women and the Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is also the year of a life of dignity for the refugees in Jammu and Kashmir," the Prime Minister had said in the morning today.
