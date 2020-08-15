Left Menu
World leaders greet Modi on India's Independence Day

World leaders greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the country's 74th Independence Day on Saturday, with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu saying the people of India have much to be proud of. Modi responded to the greetings from the leaders of several countries on Twitter. "Thank you, my dear friend @netanyahu and the wonderful people of Israel for the Independence Day wishes.

15-08-2020
World leaders greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the country's 74th Independence Day on Saturday, with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu saying the people of India have much to be proud of. In his wishes, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the deep friendship and partnership between Australia and India are founded on "bharosa" (trust), "samman" (respect) and shared values.  Modi responded to the greetings from the leaders of several countries on Twitter.

"Thank you, my dear friend @netanyahu and the wonderful people of Israel for the Independence Day wishes. @IsraeliPM's special affection towards India is clearly visible. India is proud of its increasingly robust ties with Israel," he told Netanyahu. "Thank you Australia. Thank you PM @ScottMorrisonMP. Grateful for the Independence Day wishes. Fully agree with what my friend, PM Morrison says about India-Australia friendship. May it keep growing in the years to come and, contribute to world peace and progress," the prime minister told Morrison.

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his brother and the country's president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also greeted Modi on India's Independence Day. The prime minister thanked these leaders.

Oli also had a telephonic conversation with Modi. Replying to the Sri Lankan president, Modi said the people of India cherish the Independence Day greetings from their Sri Lankan sisters and brothers, and wished that the two nations keep working together for the benefit of their citizens.

