UP CM to pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary tomorrow

On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be paying tribute to him by garlanding his statue at Lok Bhawan on Sunday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-08-2020 19:39 IST
UP CM to pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary tomorrow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI).

On the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be paying tribute to him by garlanding his statue at Lok Bhawan on Sunday. Adityanath will be garlanding the statue at 10 am at Lok Bhawan, said the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first-ever person from the BJP to become the Prime Minister. He served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004. Apart from politics, Vajpayee was a prominent writer and has penned a number of poems. After resigning as the prime minister in 2004, the BJP stalwart retired from active politics owing to his feeble health.

The veteran BJP leader passed away on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi after a prolonged illness. December 25 is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' in honour of Vajpayee. (ANI)

