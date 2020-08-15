Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump campaign plans digital ad campaign during Democratic convention

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said the ad purchases could total more than $10 million and the expenditure will be at least in the high-seven figures.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 23:14 IST
Trump campaign plans digital ad campaign during Democratic convention
The ad purchases, which were first reported by the New York Times, will include the Trump campaign taking over the banner of YouTube for 96 hours starting on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign will sink millions of dollars into a digital ad campaign next week during the Democratic presidential convention, a Trump campaign spokesman said on Saturday.

The Democratic National Convention begins on Monday and will conclude on Thursday with former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepting his party's nomination to take on Trump in the Nov. 3 presidential election. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said the ad purchases could total more than $10 million and the expenditure will be at least in the high seven figures. Some digital ads can include extra charges based on engagement.

The ad purchases, which were first reported by the New York Times, will include the Trump campaign taking over the banner of YouTube for 96 hours starting on Tuesday. The campaign will also run ads on the websites of major U.S. news outlets, Murtaugh said. Digital ads have comprised a small share of overall advertising by the two campaigns, but the Trump campaign's purchases for next week are sizable compared with each side's recent expenditures.

On traditional media, which includes television and radio, Biden spent $14.8 million in the week of Aug. 8-14, while Trump spent $7 million, according to ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics. The Democratic convention will feature an online and televised lineup of heavyweight politicians, rising stars and everyday Americans making the case for Biden.

Biden will address the country from his home state of Delaware after the party cancelled in-person convention festivities in Milwaukee over concerns about the coronavirus epidemic.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

ANALYSIS-In lawsuit, 'Fortnite' maker to test idea of iPhone as market unto itself

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Days after deal with UAE, anti-Netanyahu protests resume

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, resuming their calls for the embattled leader to step down despite his historic agreement to establish diplomatic ties...

Indore resident sends Poclain machine for Ram temple construction

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya performed a religious ceremony for a Poclain machine sent by a resident of Devuradia for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Dinesh Beniwal, a resident of Devguradia, who has sent the ma...

South African leader lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 infections fall

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday that all indications were that South Africa had reached the peak of COVID-19 infections, as he announced a sweeping removal of lockdown restrictions on the economy. In a televised add...

Turkey slams Biden's past call for U.S. to back Erdogan opponents

Turkey on Saturday condemned as interventionist comments that U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden had made in December when he advocated a new U.S. approach to the autocrat President Tayyip Erdogan and support for opposition pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020