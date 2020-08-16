Trump says China buying U.S. crops and cattle to keep him happy

Trump says China buying U.S. crops and cattle to keep him happyReuters | Updated: 16-08-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 03:14 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said China was buying unusually large amounts of U.S. crops and cattle to keep him happy.
"Last week, they (China) purchased the two largest days in the history of corn purchase and a massive amount of soybeans -- also cattle," Trump said during a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey. "China has been buying a lot of things and they are doing it to keep me happy."
