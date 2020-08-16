Trump vows to trigger 'snapback' of Iran sanctions at U.N.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would move next week to trigger a "snapback" of sanctions on Iran at the United Nations. "We'll be doing a snapback," Trump told reporters one day after the U.N. Security Council rejected a U.S. bid to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2020 03:29 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 03:25 IST
"We'll be doing a snapback," Trump told reporters one day after the U.N. Security Council rejected a U.S. bid to extend a U.N. arms embargo on Iran. "You'll be watching it next week."
The United States has threatened to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran using a provision in a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, known as snapback, even though Trump abandoned the accord in 2018. Diplomats have said the United States would face a tough, messy battle in any such move.
