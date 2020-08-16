Belarus ambassador declares solidarity with protesters

Belarus ambassador declares solidarity with protestersReuters | Minsk | Updated: 16-08-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 11:38 IST
The Belarus ambassador to Slovakia declared solidarity with protesters in Belarus, in an undated video posted by Nasha Niva media on Saturday, following a disputed election in his homeland.
"I stand in solidarity with those who came out on the streets of Belarusian cities with peaceful marches so that their voice could be heard. The Belarusians have achieved this right through suffering," Igor Leshchenya, the envoy, said in the video.
- READ MORE ON:
- Belarus
- Slovakia
- Nasha Niva
- Belarusians
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Russia and Belarus at odds over suspected mercenaries' travel plans
Russia and Belarus at odds over arrest of suspected mercenaries
Moscow denies links between Belarus opposition and alleged Russian mercenaries, RIA says
Russia and Belarus at odds over arrest of suspected mercenaries
President of Belarus accuses Russia of lying, warns of revolution plot