DK Shivakumar accuses BJP of politicizing Bengaluru violence

Accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising the Bengaluru violence, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that Congress is doing its part by constituting a six-member fact-finding committee to investigate the DJ Halli and KG Halli violence.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-08-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 13:01 IST
DK Shivakumar accuses BJP of politicizing Bengaluru violence
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising the Bengaluru violence, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that Congress is doing its part by constituting a six-member fact-finding committee to investigate the DJ Halli and KG Halli violence. "The investigation is underway. BJP is politicizing the incident. They are trying to wash up their internal issues. Whatever Naveen has posted, he himself has said that a BJP supporter has created this entire scene. They want to protect that and that is why they created the issue," said Shivakumar.

The violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11 over a 'derogatory' social media post by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew, Naveen, who was later arrested. Shivakumar further denied his party's association with Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) which is being accused of violence by Congress party members.

Earlier on Saturday, former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig said, "Poor sections of minority communities should not be exploited by SDPI or Congress. Congress has been patronising SDPI for the past 10 years and then they could not protect their own MLA. Congress is to be blamed for this incident." Shivakumar, while talking to media, added that Congress is doing its part and have constituted a six-member fact-finding committee to investigate the DJ Halli and KG Halli violence.

The Karnataka Police have informed that total 340 accused have been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post. At least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident. Meanwhile, Personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF) conducted flag-march within DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has also been extended till 6 am on August 18. The situation in the area remains tense. Section 144 has been extended twice in the area. (ANI)

