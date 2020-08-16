Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robert Trump, younger brother of President Donald Trump, dies in New York hospital

Robert Trump, 71, the younger brother of Donald Trump, has died, the president said in a statement, a day after he visited his "best friend" in a New York hospital. President Trump made a last-minute trip to New York on Friday to meet his ailing younger brother before going to New Jersey for a weekend. "It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 15:45 IST
Robert Trump, younger brother of President Donald Trump, dies in New York hospital
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@RobertTrump)

Robert Trump, 71, the younger brother of Donald Trump, has died, the president said in a statement, a day after he visited his "best friend" in a New York hospital. President Trump made a last-minute trip to New York on Friday to meet his ailing younger brother before going to New Jersey for a weekend.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend," Trump, 74, said in a late-night statement on Saturday. "He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace," Trump said.

Robert, who took blood thinners, had experienced brain bleeds that began after a recent fall, The New York Times quoted a close friend of the family's. He had been in poor health since last month. He was recently admitted to the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan where he breathed his last.

Earlier in the day, Trump described Robert, who was born two years after Trump and was a business executive and real estate developer, as a wonderful brother. "We've had a great relationship for a long time, from Day 1, a long time ago," Trump said.

The two had an estranged relationship for years, before Trump ran for the White House, the daily said. Trump is expected to attend his brother's funeral. However, no details were immediately available on plans.

"Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always," Ivanka Trump posted on Twitter Saturday night. The president called his brother's hospital room late on Saturday as it seemed his death was near, two people familiar with the matter told CNN. It is not clear whether they connected or whether Robert's condition allowed him to speak by phone with the president.

Separately, several people who spoke to Trump on Saturday said he appeared saddened by the impending loss of his brother. The younger Trump was previously hospitalised in June with an undisclosed serious condition. He served as an executive vice president of the Trump Organization. Part of his duties including overseeing the organisation's Atlantic City casinos.

Born in 1948, Robert was the youngest of the four siblings to the president, including the late Fred Trump, Jr. In June, Robert filed a temporary restraining order in an attempt to block the publication of an unflattering tell-all book by Mary Trump, Fred Trump Jr.'s daughter, CNN reported.

Robert said in a statement to The New York Times at the time that he was "deeply disappointed" in Mary's decision to publish the book, which included details about the president's family, childhood and upbringing, the report said. Trump once described his younger brother as "much quieter and easygoing than I am," and "the only guy in my life whom I ever call 'honey'".

Robert began his career on Wall Street working in corporate finance but later joined the family business, managing real estate holdings as a top executive in the Trump Organization, the USA Today reported. Before divorcing his first wife Blaine Trump more than a decade ago, Robert Trump had been active on Manhattan's Upper East Side charity circuit.

He avoided the limelight during his elder brother's presidency, having retired to the Hudson Valley. But he described himself as a big supporter of the White House run in a 2016 interview with the New York Post. "I support Donald one thousand per cent," Robert had said.

In early March of 2020, he married his longtime girlfriend, Ann Marie Pallan..

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

RJD expels 3 MLAs for anti-party activities for 6 yrs

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD on Sunday expelled its three MLAs for six years due to their involvement in anti-party activities, a party official said. The expelled leaders are Gaighat MLA Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, Patepur MLA Prema Chaudhary and ...

Putin says ready to help Belarus president militarily if necessary

Russia said on Sunday it had told Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko it was ready to offer military assistance if necessary as demonstrators gathered for what was expected to be one of the biggest protests against Lukashenkos re-electio...

UAE-Israel phone lines open after accord to normalise relations

Telephone lines between the United Arab Emirates and Israel were open on Sunday in a development the Israeli communications minister hailed as important for normalising ties between the countries.Israel and the UAE on Thursday announced an ...

Dhoni will spend a lot more time with Territorial Army now: Business partner Arun Pandey

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be spending a lot more time with the Territorial Army now that he has retired, said friend and business partner Arun Pandey on Sunday, rejecting talk of his brand value going down due to the decision. Pandey saw th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020