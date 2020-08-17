Political and economic crisis in Zimbabwe is affecting South Africa, says Naledi Pandor

South African International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has said that the political and economic crisis in Zimbabwe is seriously affecting South Africa and the neighboring country is ready to assist in solving the challenges facing the former British colony, according to a news report by New Zimbabwe.com.

However, President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has insisted there were no problems in Zimbabwe that required external intervention despite visible signs the economy was crumbling amid sheer disregard for the rule of law by the State.

But, Pandor has said although South Africa respected the sovereignty of Zimbabwe, the reality of the crisis in the neighboring country was being exhibited at the border posts where thousands of Zimbabweans were trying to cross into South Africa mainly for economic reasons.

"We all know that Zimbabwe has various economic challenges and that their current situation impacts on South Africa because many Zimbabweans come to seek a livelihood in South Africa," said Naledi Pandor.

"We have to work with Zimbabwe in order to address that economic situation and find a way of helping to reverse the current situation so that the citizens of Zimbabwe can happily return to their country, "she added.

Pandor strongly disagreed with Zimbabwe's Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa who Thursday issued a statement denying there was a crisis in Zimbabwe.

"All said, there is no crisis in Zimbabwe which needs external intervention under established international treaties and conventions," Mutsvangwa said early this week.

However, Pandor insisted "There's a political problem, it's undeniable, it's there and the people of Zimbabwe have to find a solution to it. We as South Africa are ready to assist".