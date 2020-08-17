99 pc ministers in Bihar Cabinet unhappy, I will join RJD, says expelled JDU leader Shyam Rajak

Left Menu
Almost all ministers in the Bihar Cabinet are unhappy with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and things will become clear in the coming days, said expelled Bihar Industries Minister Shyam Rajak on Monday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 17-08-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 12:22 IST
Expelled JDU leader Shyam Rajak talking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Almost all ministers in the Bihar Cabinet are unhappy with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and things will become clear in the coming days, said expelled Bihar Industries Minister Shyam Rajak on Monday. He, however, said that he was not aware of whether other leaders were going to leave the party but said that he will be joining the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

"Around 99 percent of ministers in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet are unhappy, currently many of them are unable to make decisions. Things will unfold in due course of time. I, however, do not have any idea about who is going to leave the party. I am joining RJD, that is all I can say," Rajak told ANI here. Rajak, who said he was going to the Assembly Speaker to submit his resignation as a member, challenged his expulsion, terming it "illegal" and also slammed the Bihar CM.

He also said that the people of Bihar too are unhappy with the way in which they have been "mocked and deceived" by the incumbent government. "I will not stay at the party where social justice is being dismantled. Someone who cannot protect his party's constitution cannot safeguard the state. My removal from the party is illegal, I am resigning from the party," he said.

"The people will definitely teach them a lesson in the elections," he added. Earlier, JDU had expelled Rajak due to his alleged involvement in anti-party activities, said party spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan on Sunday.

"Shyam Rajak's recent actions were nothing less than an act of indiscipline. He was involved in anti-party activities. So the party decided to take this action against him. Nobody is above the party. I welcome the party's decision of expelling him," Ranjan told ANI.

