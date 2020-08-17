Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea pastor tests positive amid virus spike at his church

He urged anyone who participated in the weekend protest to come forward for testing if they experience fever or other symptoms. Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of South Korea's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said there's concern that the outbreak at the church could spread nationwide through its members' activities, and health workers are tracing the contacts of the church's virus carriers.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:04 IST
South Korea pastor tests positive amid virus spike at his church

A conservative South Korean pastor who has been a bitter critic of the country's president has tested positive for the coronavirus, health authorities said on Monday, two days after he participated in an anti-government rally in Seoul that drew thousands. More than 300 virus cases have been linked to the Rev. Jun Kwang-hun's huge church in northern Seoul, which has emerged as a major cluster of infections amid growing fears of a massive outbreak in the greater capital region.

Officials are concerned that the virus's spread could worsen after thousands of demonstrators, including Jun and members of his Sarang Jeil Church, marched in downtown Seoul on Saturday despite pleas from officials to stay home. Health Ministry official Seong Yeon-il said a coronavirus test for Jun came out positive on Monday, but couldn't immediately confirm whether he was exhibiting any symptoms.

South Korea reported 197 new cases of the virus on Monday, the fourth straight day of triple-digit increases. Most of the new cases in the past few days have come from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, home to about half of the country's 51 million people. Churches have been a constant source of infections, with many failing to require worshipers to wear masks, or allowing them to sing in choirs or eat together.

Health workers have so far linked 319 infections to Jun's church after completing tests on about 2,000 of its 4,000 members. Police are pursuing some 700 church members who remain out of contact. “The rate of positive tests (among church members) has so far been high, at 16.1%, so the situation requires quick testing and isolation,” Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said during a virus briefing. He urged anyone who participated in the weekend protest to come forward for testing if they experience fever or other symptoms.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of South Korea's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said there's concern that the outbreak at the church could spread nationwide through its members' activities, and health workers are tracing the contacts of the church's virus carriers. “We believe we are in the early stage of a major outbreak,” she said.

President Moon Jae-in's government has strengthened social distancing restrictions in the Seoul metropolitan area — a move it had resisted for months out of economic concerns — and urged residents to avoid visiting other parts of the country for two weeks. Jun's church has become South Korea's second-biggest virus cluster, behind a branch of the secretive Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southeastern city of Daegu that was tied to more than 5,000 cases following a surge of infections in the region in late February and March.

The country managed to stabilise the outbreak in Daegu and nearby areas by April after concentrating public health resources and personnel nationwide. Health workers were able to quickly ramp up testing and aggressively trace contacts by extensively using cellphone location data and credit-card records, allowing the country to weather the outbreak without major lockdowns. But the resurgence of the virus in the greater capital area — which has 10 times more people than Daegu — has been a rude awakening for a country that had been eager to tout its gains against the virus.

While it had been easier for health workers to contain the outbreak in the Daegu region, where infections were mostly tied to the Shincheonji church, they are now struggling to track transmissions and predict infection routes in the Seoul area, where clusters have been popping up from churches, restaurants, schools and other places. Moon's government is pressing charges against Jun for allegedly disrupting disease-control efforts by ignoring orders to self-isolate, discouraging worshipers from getting tested and under-reporting the church's membership to avoid broader quarantines.

Jun's lawyer, Kang Yeon-jae, denied the accusations during a news conference Monday, insisting that he only received self-isolation orders after returning home from Saturday's rally. During Saturday's protest, Jun, who is known for provocative speeches that are often filled with bizarre claims, said the outbreak at his church was a result of an attack, accusing an unspecified opponent of “pouring” the virus onto the church. The protesters, who sporadically clashed with police, shouted slogans accusing Moon of policy failures, corruption and kowtowing to North Korea.

There's a possibility that Jun could be arrested for the second time this year, with prosecutors asking a Seoul court to revoke his bail. Jun was indicted in March on charges of violating election laws ahead of April's parliamentary elections by allegedly asking participants at his rallies to vote against Moon's party, which would be illegal because the official campaigning period hadn't yet started. Jun's bail was granted on condition that he doesn't take part in rallies that could be related to his pending case.

Shincheonji's 88-year-old chairman, Lee Man-hee, was arrested earlier this month over charges that the church hid some members and under-reported gatherings. Lee and his church have steadfastly denied the accusations, saying they're cooperating with health authorities..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe stuck on the ground as China markets jump

Shares crept back toward recent peaks on Monday as Chinese markets swung higher, while investors waited to see if the recent sell-off in longer-dated U.S. Treasuries would be extended and perhaps take some pressure off the dollar. Europe wa...

India, Nepal discuss progress in development projects in Oversight Mechanism meet

India and Nepal on Monday held the eighth round of Oversight Mechanism OSM meeting, in which the two sides discussed the progress made in India-assisted development projects in the last one year. The OSM was co-chaired by Indian Ambassador ...

DMK chief Stalin, Rajinikanth say SPB's health is improving

DMK president M K Stalin and top actor Rajinikanth on Monday had glad tidings for star singer S P Balasubrahmanyams fans with the party leader saying the vocalists health is showing improvement and the film icon stating that he has crossed ...

Pakistan army chief arrives in Saudi Arabia to revive strained ties

Pakistans army chief arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday, its embassy in Riyadh said, amid a diplomatic spat that has threatened Riyadhs financial life line to the cash-strapped South Asian nation.General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Riyadh a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020