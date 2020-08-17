Left Menu
Mamata speaks to Governor Dhankhar over Visva Bharati's law and order situation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday spoke to state's Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, minutes after the latter expressed concern that the law and order situation at the Visva Bharati University was alarming.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-08-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 16:08 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday spoke to state's Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, minutes after the latter expressed concern that the law and order situation at the Visva Bharati University was alarming. "Just had a word with Chief Minister over Visva Bharati worsening law and order scenario. She has assured that the administration will take all steps to restore law and order. Am sure those enjoined with the task will rise to the occasion," the Governor said in a tweet.

However, prior to this tweet the Governor had said: "The situation of law and order in Visva Bharati is alarming. I am trying to be in touch with CM to secure peace in the temple of learning. As per the VC violators of law have entered the campus and destroyed property. The Cabinet Secretary (CS), Home Secretary (HS), District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP), CM Mamata Banerjee have not responded to call of Visva Bharati." Earlier in the day, there was an uproar in the university over the construction of a wall near the Mela ground. Protestors had allegedly damaged some structures.

Since his taking over as the Governor of the state, Dhankhar was often involved in a war of words with the state government. On Sunday, he had alleged that the Raj Bhavan in West Bengal was under surveillance by the state government.

"The Raj Bhavan is under surveillance. This should never have happened. How can the Raj Bhavan, the office of the constitutional head be under surveillance?" Dhankhar said during a press conference.

