Andhra phone tapping issue must be probed further by central agency like CBI: Lanka Dinakar

Lanka Dinakar, BJP leader, on Monday demanded the Centre conduct a probe via central agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations of phone tapping against YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh. "Two days back, a news report was published regarding the phone tapping of the judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court following which similar allegations were made against the Andhra Pradesh government by the Opposition parties including YSRCP MP Raghu Ramakrishnama Raju. He also wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs to investigate a probe into phone tapping of his two numbers," Dinakar told ANI.

"We have seen the history of former Karnataka Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde who had resigned from the post over the phone tapping issue in 1988," he said. While advocating for a further probe in the matter, the BJP leader suspects his phone number also to be tapped.

"Such unethical practices are against Article 19 and 21 of the Constitution. It is a violation of freedom of speech/expression and telecommunication laws. I suspect that my number is also under the Andhra Pradesh government's scanner. It is against my constitutional rights. I request the Union government to run a thorough inquiry in the matter and guilty should be punished," the BJP leader said. Slamming Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Dinakar said, "Fundamental rights of the general public are squeezing in the state due to Reddy led YSRCP government's undemocratic and unconstitutional approach by filing false and fabricated cases against the Opposition party activists."

He added the cases filed against people over social media posts have become a common phenomenon in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging for an inquiry, Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu had alleged that YSRCP government is tapping the phones of Opposition leaders, advocates, journalists, and social activists.