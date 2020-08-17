Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump may support U.S. Postal Service funding if added to stimulus measures -Meadows

"We are making progress at least in a conceptual way, but there (have) been no real discussions between the four negotiators," Meadows told reporters. He said U.S. President Donald Trump was ready to provide funding for the Postal Service along with additional, limited support for small businesses and workers, if a more comprehensive deal remained elusive.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:22 IST
Trump may support U.S. Postal Service funding if added to stimulus measures -Meadows
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@RepMarkMeadows)

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Monday that the Trump administration is willing to support funding for the U.S. Postal Service if it accompanies a package of coronavirus stimulus measures.

Speaking to reporters while aboard Air Force One, Meadows added, however, that he has not spoken to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Senate Democratic Leader Schumer about coronavirus relief in more than a week. "We are making progress at least in a conceptual way, but there (have) been no real discussions between the four negotiators," Meadows told reporters.

He said U.S. President Donald Trump was ready to provide funding for the Postal Service along with additional, limited support for small businesses and workers if a more comprehensive deal remained elusive. "The President is very clear he is willing to provide money for the post office as long as it is included in some other skinny measure if we can't agree to a larger deal," he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria to reopen airports for international flights from Aug. 29

Nigeria will reopen its airports for international flights from Aug. 29, its aviation minister said on Monday.The airports have been closed since March 23 to all but essential international flights as part of the countrys efforts to combat ...

Trump says he'll send feds if NYC can't stop bloodshed

President Donald Trump is again threatening to send federal agents to New York City if local authorities dont stop a surge of violence that has left seven people dead and more than 50 people shot since Friday. Trump, whos running for re-ele...

3 held for raping woman in Palghar's Nalasopara

Maharashtra police have arrested three accused men for allegedly raping a woman here in Nalasopara. According to the police, the incident of rape happened on August 11 and the victim had registered the complaint on August 14.A rickshaw driv...

Controversial Kashmir motion not party policy, says Labour Party India group

The UKs Opposition Labour Party is determined to rebuild trust and win back Indian voters alienated following a controversial Kashmir motion passed at the partys conference last year, the Labour Friends of India LFIN group said on Monday. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020