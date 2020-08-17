Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra DGP writes to TDP chief over telephone tapping allegations

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Monday wrote to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu over allegations made by him about telephone tapping.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-08-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 23:58 IST
Andhra DGP writes to TDP chief over telephone tapping allegations
Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Monday wrote to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu over allegations made by him about telephone tapping. The DGP asked Naidu to submit the "violations" he alleged, to the DGP office.

Sawang clarified in his letter that the State police did not receive any complaint on phone tapping from any quarter of the society. The DGP wrote that the allegations made by N Chandrababu Naidu are grave in nature, so such violations should be submitted to his office for necessary legal action.

Earlier in the day, TDP chief had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging massive telephone tapping by state government and requested to probe into the matter. Naidu stated in the letter that the people of Andhra Pradesh are "facing a grave threat" under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government and added that since the YSRCP came to power, there has been a systematic and concentrated attack on the democratic institutions in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand reports 843 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Jharkhand on Monday reported 843 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 24,067, officials said. Eleven more patients died in the state, following which the toll increased to 255, they said.So far, 15,348 people have recovered from the d...

U.S. states seek $2.2 trillion from OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma -filings

U.S. states claimed they are owed 2.2 trillion to address harm from OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LPs alleged role in Americas opioid epidemic, accusing the drugmaker in new filings of pushing prescription painkillers on doctors and patient...

Trump administration finalizes oil drilling plan in Alaska wildlife refuge

The Trump administration on Monday finalized a plan to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaskas Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, putting it on track to issue decades-long leases in the pristine wilderness area before a potential change in U.S....

Bucks open playoffs as slight favorites at most sportsbooks

The Milwaukee Bucks were slight favorites to win the 2020 NBA Finals as the playoffs got under way on Monday. The Bucks were being offered at 250 by PointsBet and 260 by FanDuel and William Hill to win the title as the Denver Nuggets and Ut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020