Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters on anniversary of political power-sharing deal

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters, some burning car tyres, who gathered to mark the anniversary on Monday of a transitional power-sharing deal with demands for quicker political reform. The agreement set up a precarious alliance of civilian technocrats and military officials following the April 2019 ouster of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir, with elections due to be held after 39 months.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 18-08-2020 02:56 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 02:53 IST
Sudan security forces fire tear gas at protesters on anniversary of political power-sharing deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters, some burning car tyres, who gathered to mark the anniversary on Monday of a transitional power-sharing deal with demands for quicker political reform.

The agreement set up a precarious alliance of civilian technocrats and military officials following the April 2019 ouster of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir, with elections due to be held after 39 months. The government says it is pushing ahead with reforms, but many people want swifter and deeper change.

Protesters from neighborhood-based "resistance committees" gathered outside Cabinet headquarters in downtown Khartoum to voice their demands amid a heavy security presence. The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which spearheaded anti-Bashir protests and helped strike the deal with the military, said on Twitter that security forces violently dispersed protesters after they demanded to meet Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and refused an envoy sent in his place.

A Reuters witness saw tear gas being fired. The police said in a statement late on Monday that officers' use of tear gas during the demonstration was lawful and according to their evaluation of the situation on the ground but has lead to "some random injuries" among protesters and security forces.

Khartoum's governor Ayman Khalid expressed his "deepest apologies" and called the force used on Monday "excessive" and "contradictory to [our approach] in the era of freedom, peace, and justice." Khalid also called on the general prosecutor to investigate.

The neighborhood committees say they want to see the long-delayed formation of a transitional legislature, the reorganization of the civilian Forces of Freedom and Change coalition, and a civilian takeover of military-run companies. Hamdok on Monday called for political and popular support for reform.

"The state apparatus needs to be rebuilt, the legacy of (the old regime) needs to be dismantled and the civil service needs to be modernized and developed to become unbiased between citizens, as well as effective," he said in a statement.

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

North Carolina university is latest U.S. school to roll back campus reopening

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill canceled in-class instruction just one week into the new term on Monday after positive cases of COVID-19 shot up dramatically, becoming the latest U.S. school to reverse course on reopening. T...

Drawing criticism, Trump says he will accept Republican nomination 'live from the White House'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would accept the Republican nomination for a second term during a live speech at the White House next week, confirming plans that have drawn criticism from Democrats and even some fellow Republi...

Trump rule on transgender health blocked at the 11th hour

A federal judge blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a new regulation that would roll back health care protections for transgender people. Finalised days after the Supreme Court barred sex discrimination against LGBT individuals ...

Pakistani army chief visits Saudi Arabia to revive ties strained over Kashmir

Pakistans army chief met with senior Saudi Arabian officials in Riyadh on Monday in an effort to ease a row between the two countries over policy towards the disputed region of Kashmir. The argument, brought on by Pakistani demands for Saud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020