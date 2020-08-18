Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada finance minister resigns amid friction with Trudeau and charity scandal

Canada's finance minister resigned on Monday amid friction with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over spending policies and after coming under fire for his ties to a charity tapped to run a student grant program. Bill Morneau said he would not run for parliament again and would instead seek to become the next secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 07:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 07:41 IST
Canada finance minister resigns amid friction with Trudeau and charity scandal

Canada's finance minister resigned on Monday amid friction with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over spending policies and after coming under fire for his ties to a charity tapped to run a student grant program.

Bill Morneau said he would not run for parliament again and would instead seek to become the next secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Just last week, Trudeau had expressed confidence in his finance minister as rumors swirled of a rift between the two men. Morneau, 57, has been in the job since Trudeau's Liberals took power in 2015.

"This morning I went to the prime minister and I tendered my resignation," Morneau told reporters at a hastily arranged news conference on Monday evening. "It's appropriate that the prime minister find someone with a longer term approach for the role, since I'm not running for office," he added.

Morneau's Toronto seat, a mix of low-income flats and million dollar homes that the party has held since 1993, is unlikely to be at risk for the Liberals, who have a minority government. One front-runner to replace Morneau is Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, a close Trudeau ally, who has held several high-profile cabinet roles.

Morneau and his team have pushed back against other cabinet ministers about how much pandemic funding was needed, including to what extent the post-lockdown recovery could be helped by investing in environmental projects, sources told Reuters on Sunday. Trudeau, who campaigned on a platform to tackle climate change, believes the 2021 budget should have an ambitious environmental element to start weaning the heavily oil-dependent economy off fossil fuels and he recently hired former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney as an informal adviser, aides say.

Canada's budget deficit is forecast to hit C$343.2 billion ($253.4 billion), the largest shortfall since World War Two, this fiscal year. Total coronavirus support is nearly 14% of gross domestic product. BMO Chief Economist Doug Porter said a policy shift was unlikely under Morneau's replacement given that "fiscal policy has been already pretty much running at full throttle".

"There has been the widespread perception that, ultimately, the policy thrust was being driven by the PM's office," he wrote in a research note. 'CONSUMED BY SCANDAL'

The Canadian dollar showed little reaction to the news. "We had a little bit of a sell-the-rumour type weakness in the lead up to the resignation," said Ray Attrill, head of forex strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney. "There doesn’t seem to be any suggestion at this stage that this any broader implications for the Canadian government."

Other possible replacements for the key post include Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and President of Canada's Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclos. In a statement, Trudeau thanked Morneau for his service over the past five years and said he would "vigorously support" Morneau's bid to head the OECD.

OECD nominations are due by October. The United States plans to nominate deputy White House chief of staff Christopher Liddell for the secretary general job, a senior U.S. official said last month. Adding to Morneau's challenges, several cabinet members were upset when he disclosed he had forgotten to repay travel expenses covered for him by a charity at the heart of an ethics probe. Morneau and Trudeau are both facing ethics inquiries related to the charity.

Morneau's resignation "is further proof of a government in chaos," Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer said on Twitter, adding the "government is so consumed by scandal that Trudeau has amputated his right hand to try and save himself." The clash reflected concerns among business leaders that Ottawa had little apparent interest in the economy, sources told Reuters.

Business and analysts have also fretted about Ottawa becoming distracted by the discord as it tackles the coronavirus crisis. "I doubt you'll be seeing other finance ministers around the world step down at this time of elevated economic and fiscal uncertainty," said David Rosenberg, chief economist at Rosenberg Research & Associates.

"It's like a boxer being forced to take his gloves off in the fifth round."

TRENDING

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Oracle enters race to buy TikTok's U.S. operations - FT

Oracle Corp has held preliminary talks with TikToks Chinese owner, ByteDance, and was seriously considering buying the apps operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Monday...

Terrorist arrested by security forces in J-K's Shopian

A newly recruited terrorist has been arrested by security forces from Maldera area of Shopian District, informed Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday. The police is yet to disclose the identity of the terrorist. Further investigation into th...

Cano, Alonso hit 2 homers apiece as Mets crush Marlins

Robinson Cano slugged a pair of two-run homers and Pete Alonso added two solo blasts, leading the New York Mets to a 11-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Monday night. Cano, who is hitting .412, went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Alonso went 3...

Key takeaways from the first virtual Democratic National Convention

A Democratic National Convention like no other began on Monday, with virtual guests beamed in from across the country, prerecorded speeches delivered straight to camera and a handful of Republicans urging fellow conservatives to vote for Jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020