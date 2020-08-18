Manipur CM meets Nadda days after winning trust vote

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met his Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda here on Tuesday, days after his government won a trust vote in the Assembly. Singh is in Delhi along with six former MLAs of the opposition Congress, who resigned both from the party and the Assembly after skipping the trust vote proceedings in defiance of a party whip.

Singh's son-in-law and Congress MLA RK Imo Singh also accompanied him to Delhi. After meeting Nadda, the chief minister tweeted, "Today, I called on BJP National President Sh @JPNadda ji at his office and apprised him about the political developments in Manipur state. Hon'ble President congratulated the government on winning the trust vote in the Assembly." The BJP-led government had won the trust vote by a comfortable margin of 28-16 on August 10 and the six Congress leaders had submitted their resignation from the Assembly soon after it. They quit the party the next day.