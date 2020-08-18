Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP Bihar state executive meet to discuss Assembly poll strategy

The top leadership will take feedback from party workers on the political situation in the eastern state, the Bihar BJP chief said. "The effective guidance by the national leaders will not only boost the morale of the state unit but will also help in formulating future strategies," he said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:34 IST
BJP Bihar state executive meet to discuss Assembly poll strategy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A two-day state executive committee meeting of the Bihar BJP will be held in virtual mode from August 22 to deliberate on strategies for the Assembly election which is due in October-November, a senior party leader said. BJPs national president J P Nadda, national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh, national general secretary and Bihar in-charge Bhupender Yadav, former Maharashtra chief minister and partys Bihar election in- charge Devendra Fadnavis will participate in the meeting, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said.

"It will also discuss the issues of expanding the party's organisation and coordination with its allies (JDU and LJP)," said Jaiswal who is a Lok Sabha MP from Paschim Champaran constituency. The top leadership will take feedback from party workers on the political situation in the eastern state, the Bihar BJP chief said.

"The effective guidance by the national leaders will not only boost the morale of the state unit but will also help in formulating future strategies," he said. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting would be organized through "cyber medium" (virtual mode), the MP said.

Leaders of the saffron party would be connected to the meeting from their respective places through their mobile phones or laptops. "The BJP will probably be the first party in the country which is organising such an important meeting through virtual medium. It only shows that BJPs march cannot be stopped, irrespective of the situation," Jaiswal said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Skill training programme for drug abuse victims conducted in Punjab

The Punjab government on Tuesday said it conducted a skill training programme for drug abuse victims in six districts of the state. Punjab Employment Generation Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said this programme has been conducted in Moga,...

Security scare at IGI after unattended bag found; returned to owner

There was a brief security scare at the Delhi international airport after an unattended bag was noticed inside the terminal. It later turned out to be the lost bag of a passenger returning from the US and was returned to him, officials sai...

Delhi Police nabs 3 from Bihar, UP for running fake scheme for children in name of PM

The Delhi Police has arrested three people for allegedly running fake websites in the name of Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana and registering over 15,000 people through a large network of agents running up to panchayat level. Police said...

Three men booked for raping a woman: Police

Three men have been booked on charges of raping a woman and making viral a video of the crime, police said on Tuesday. On the basis of the womans complaint, a case under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 376 rap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020