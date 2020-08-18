Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to pardon women's suffrage leader Susan Anthony

Anthony is best known for her role in the movement to secure voting rights for women, but she also was a strong anti-slavery and voting rights pioneer. Trump's pardon, which he said he'll issue later Tuesday, comes 100 years after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which ensured women the right to vote.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:42 IST
Trump to pardon women's suffrage leader Susan Anthony
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will pardon Susan B Anthony, a leader in the women's suffrage movement, who was arrested for voting in 1872 in violation of laws permitting only men to vote. Anthony is best known for her role in the movement to secure voting rights for women, but she also was a strong anti-slavery and voting rights pioneer.

Trump's pardon, which he said he'll issue later Tuesday, comes 100 years after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which ensured women the right to vote. It's also known as the Susan B. Anthony Amendment. His move also comes amid an outcry over Postal Service disruptions that Democrats say endanger the voting rights of millions of Americans who would vote by mail in November amid the pandemic. Trump has denied asking for the mail to be delayed even as he leveled fresh criticism on mail-in voting.

Anthony was arrested for voting in her hometown of Rochester, New York, and convicted in a widely publicized trial. Although she refused to pay the fine, the authorities declined to take further action. The 19th Amendment states that "The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex." Congress passed it in 1919, and the amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920.

Visiting Anthony's grave site in Rochester on Election Day has become a popular ritual in recent years. Thousands turned out in 2016 for the presidential match-up between Trump and Hillary Clinton. In 2018, voters showed up by the dozens to put their "I Voted" stickers on her headstone.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Skill training programme for drug abuse victims conducted in Punjab

The Punjab government on Tuesday said it conducted a skill training programme for drug abuse victims in six districts of the state. Punjab Employment Generation Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said this programme has been conducted in Moga,...

Security scare at IGI after unattended bag found; returned to owner

There was a brief security scare at the Delhi international airport after an unattended bag was noticed inside the terminal. It later turned out to be the lost bag of a passenger returning from the US and was returned to him, officials sai...

Delhi Police nabs 3 from Bihar, UP for running fake scheme for children in name of PM

The Delhi Police has arrested three people for allegedly running fake websites in the name of Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana and registering over 15,000 people through a large network of agents running up to panchayat level. Police said...

Three men booked for raping a woman: Police

Three men have been booked on charges of raping a woman and making viral a video of the crime, police said on Tuesday. On the basis of the womans complaint, a case under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 376 rap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020