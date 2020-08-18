Trump hits back at Michelle Obama, terms her speech at DNC 'extremely divisive'

Left Menu
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday hit back at Michelle Obama, describing the former first lady's speech at the Democratic National Convention as "extremely divisive" and claimed that her husband's Oval Office performance is what put him into the "beautiful White House".

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:35 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Trump was responding to the former first lady's speech on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

"She was over her head, and frankly she should've made the speech live, which she didn't do," Trump told reporters at a White House event held to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage. "I thought it was a very divisive speech. Extremely divisive," he said.

The four-day DNC, that began on Monday, will formally nominate former vice president Joe Biden as the presidential candidate for the November elections and Kamala Harris as the first-ever Black as well as the first-ever American of Indian and African descent as a vice-presidential candidate. The convention was initially scheduled to be held in Wisconsin but it began virtually on Monday amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

In her closing remarks, Michelle said that Trump was the "wrong president" for the United States. "He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is," Michelle said in her speech that was recorded before Harris was picked by Biden as his running mate on Wednesday.

"She taped it. It was taped a long time ago because she had the wrong deaths. She didn't even mention the vice-presidential candidate in the speech. She gets these fawning reviews. If you gave a real review it wouldn't be so fawning," Trump said. The President also attacked the former first lady in a tweet.

"Somebody please explain to Michelle Obama that Donald J Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren't for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama. Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late and unenthusiastic endorsement," he tweeted. "My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch!" Trump said.

In other tweets, Trump slammed Obama and Biden's handling of the H1N1 swine flu in 2009 and claimed that the Obama administration was the "most corrupt" in history. "Looking back into history, the response by the Obama Biden team to the H1N1 Swine Flu was considered a weak and pathetic one. Check out the polling, it's really bad. The big difference is that they got a free pass from the Corrupt Fake News Media!" he alleged.

Trump claimed that Obama-Biden administration was "the most corrupt in history", asserting that they got caught spying on his campaign, which he said, was the "biggest political" scandal in the history of the country. "It's called Treason, and more. Thanks for your very kind words Michelle!" Trump said.

