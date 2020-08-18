Left Menu
Had pleasant experience in Goa: Governor Malik

Malik will replace Tathagata Roy who completed his five-year tenure on the gubernatorial post. "I am glad that I had an opportunity to serve in a beautiful State like Goa. During my tenure in Goa, which was almost ten months, the experience has been nothing but pleasant," the governor said in a statement.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Outgoing Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik, who has been transferred to Meghalaya, on Tuesday said he had "pleasant" experience in the coastal state. Malik will replace Tathagata Roy who completed his five-year tenure on the gubernatorial post.

"I am glad that I had an opportunity to serve in a beautiful State like Goa. During my tenure in Goa, which was almost ten months, the experience has been nothing but pleasant," the governor said in a statement. "Goa is blessed with natural beauty. The people of Goa are very warm and generous. I have got tremendous love from the people of Goa," he said.

Malik said Goa has its own unique identity and people have their own way of living. "I would love to visit Goa in times ahead and the state of Goa will always be very close to my heart," he stated.

Malik said he would be leaving on Wednesday. "As I depart tomorrow, I wish to convey my best wishes to the people of Goa. And pray that the state remains strong with all its solidarity and harmony," he added.

Malik (73) had earlier served as the governor of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir before it was divided into two union territories -- Ladakh and JK-- on October 31 last year.

