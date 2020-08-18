Kerry slams Trump's foreign policy before speech

Kerry slams Trump's foreign policy before speechPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:25 IST
Former Secretary of State John Kerry is condemning President Donald Trump's foreign policy as he prepares to address the Democratic National Convention, saying the United States "is not the leader of the free world." Speaking online to reporters during the daily convention briefing Tuesday, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee said, "The world does not have a leader in the free world at this moment." Kerry faults Trump for pulling away from traditional European allies and failing to have a cohesive foreign policy strategy. He says French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are "casting about trying hard." Kerry says no one easily replaces what former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and others "have frequently reminded people is the indispensable nation." Kerry was secretary of state during President Barack Obama's second term.
ALSO READ
US will continue to invest in strategic partnership with India, says proposed Democratic Party Platform
H1-B visa restrictions: Democratic lawmakers urge Trump admin to exempt healthcare workers
U.S. Representative Maloney declares victory in New York Democratic primary
US Representative Clay ousted in Democratic primary by progressive Cori Bush -New York Times
U.S. Representative Maloney declares victory in New York Democratic primary