Kerry slams Trump's foreign policy before speech

Former Secretary of State John Kerry is condemning President Donald Trump's foreign policy as he prepares to address the Democratic National Convention, saying the United States "is not the leader of the free world." Speaking online to reporters during the daily convention briefing Tuesday, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee said, "The world does not have a leader in the free world at this moment." Kerry faults Trump for pulling away from traditional European allies and failing to have a cohesive foreign policy strategy. He says French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are "casting about trying hard." Kerry says no one easily replaces what former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and others "have frequently reminded people is the indispensable nation." Kerry was secretary of state during President Barack Obama's second term.