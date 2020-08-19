Postal Service halts some operational changes after outcry

Postal Service halts some operational changes after outcryPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 00:32 IST
Facing public pressure and state lawsuits, the Postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would "suspend" his initiatives until after the election "to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail." The abrupt reversal comes as more than 20 states, from New York to California, announced they would be suing to stop the changes. The states, along with lawmakers and others, want to ensure voters are able to use mail-in ballots if they prefer to avoid polling places due to health risks from COVID-19
"The Postal Service is ready to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives," DeJoy said in a statement.
- READ MORE ON:
- Postmaster
- Louis DeJoy
- Postal Service
- California
- New York
- COVID
ALSO READ
Postal Service loses $2.2B in 3 months as virus woes persist
U.S. postal service reorganization sparks delays, election questions
Postal Service loses $2.2B in 3 months as virus woes persist
Postal Service emerges as flash point heading into election
FACTBOX-'Reverse the damage': Officials react to suspension of U.S. Postal Service cuts