AI Rivalry, Postal Struggles, and Political Maneuvering: The Latest in US News

The race for AI supremacy is set to dominate discussions at next week's meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington. Although both nations see AI advancements as pivotal to their economic and military competitiveness, conflicts persist over advanced chip access, technology copying, and AI industry regulation.

Sources reveal that the U.S. Postal Service chief, deeply frustrated by his role amidst financial losses and voting law changes, has expressed his intention to resign. Postmaster General David Steiner, who assumed office after presidential intervention, feels unsupported by the White House and Congress in tackling the agency's ongoing financial issues.

On the political front, a Senate Democrat has requested Secretary of State Marco Rubio ensure U.S. diplomats are included in a Pentagon-led review of military presence in Europe, which has raised alarms among NATO allies. This concern comes alongside legislative developments, trade tensions, and a divided public opinion regarding AI regulations and economic strategies impacting the nation.