AI Rivalry, Postal Struggles, and Political Maneuvering: The Latest in US News

The U.S. domestic news scene is dominated by an upcoming Trump-Xi meeting focused on AI, the Postal Service chief's desire to quit, and political dynamics affecting military decisions and economic pressures. Meanwhile, AI regulations, cultural tensions, and a range of legislative developments continue to shape the national dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 18:27 IST
AI Rivalry, Postal Struggles, and Political Maneuvering: The Latest in US News
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The race for AI supremacy is set to dominate discussions at next week's meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington. Although both nations see AI advancements as pivotal to their economic and military competitiveness, conflicts persist over advanced chip access, technology copying, and AI industry regulation.

Sources reveal that the U.S. Postal Service chief, deeply frustrated by his role amidst financial losses and voting law changes, has expressed his intention to resign. Postmaster General David Steiner, who assumed office after presidential intervention, feels unsupported by the White House and Congress in tackling the agency's ongoing financial issues.

On the political front, a Senate Democrat has requested Secretary of State Marco Rubio ensure U.S. diplomats are included in a Pentagon-led review of military presence in Europe, which has raised alarms among NATO allies. This concern comes alongside legislative developments, trade tensions, and a divided public opinion regarding AI regulations and economic strategies impacting the nation.

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