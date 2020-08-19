Left Menu
Al Gross wins Democratic primary in Alaska's U.S. Senate race - Media

Al Gross, a 58-year-old orthopedic surgeon, has won the Democratic primary in Alaska's U.S. Senate race, the New York Times and the Associated Press reported late on Tuesday. Sullivan, a first-term Republican Senator, did not have a primary challenger.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 12:03 IST
Al Gross, a 58-year-old orthopedic surgeon, has won the Democratic primary in Alaska's U.S. Senate race, the New York Times and the Associated Press reported late on Tuesday. Gross is an independent running on the Democratic ticket and was widely expected to win. He secured more than 15,800 votes, about 79% of the total, the New York Times reported.

Neither of the other candidates in the race could secure votes in double digit percentage. Gross will now take on Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan in the November election. Sullivan, a first-term Republican Senator, did not have a primary challenger.

