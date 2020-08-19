Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHAT TO WATCH: Biden agenda and reviving Obama enthusiasm

What to watch on the third night of the convention: OBAMA While his wife, Michelle, opened the convention Monday night by delivering a grave censure of Trump, Barack Obama will likely focus more on the Democratic nominee and a revival of the message of hope and change that ushered in his own term in office. After remaining conspicuously absent from the fray as Biden pushed through a crowded primary contest, Obama's address will give one of the party's most popular figures a chance to make a personal case for the man who served by his side for two terms.

PTI | Lasvegas | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:09 IST
WHAT TO WATCH: Biden agenda and reviving Obama enthusiasm
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Democrats hoping to create a surge of enthusiasm behind Joe Biden's presidential bid will look to Wednesday's convention headliners to broaden the party's focus from a multipart rebuke of President Donald Trump to a message of change. Former President Barack Obama, a transformational figure for the Democratic Party who picked Biden as his running mate a dozen years ago, has top billing for the third night of the all-virtual Democratic National Convention, starting at 9 p.m. EDT.

Before Obama tries to tap into the broad collation that elected him as the country's first Black president, the lineup is set for America to hear from Sen. Kamala Harris in her first prime-time appearance as Biden's history-making running mate. Hillary Clinton, another barrier breaker as the first female presidential nominee of any major party, will also speak. What to watch on the third night of the convention: OBAMA While his wife, Michelle, opened the convention Monday night by delivering a grave censure of Trump, Barack Obama will likely focus more on the Democratic nominee and a revival of the message of hope and change that ushered in his own term in office.

After remaining conspicuously absent from the fray as Biden pushed through a crowded primary contest, Obama's address will give one of the party's most popular figures a chance to make a personal case for the man who served by his side for two terms. Whether Obama can pass on his personal popularity to Biden won't be immediately clear without a live audience, but expect the 44th president to describe Biden as a trusted counselor and copilot who helped him pass his signature health care law and navigate a complex world.

HARRIS Harris, the first Black woman and the first Asian American woman selected for a major-party ticket, gives Democrats a barrier-breaking team that echoes the landmark of Obama's election. The California senator, who often invokes other groundbreakers such as Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress, will get a chance to highlight her own historic role.

She will also use the moment to argue for Biden at the top of the ticket and set aside a notable moment from her first debate appearance as a presidential candidate last year, when she criticised his record on race over his previous opposition to federally mandated busing. CLINTON Clinton's historic campaign for the White House remains a rallying point for party faithful, something the former first lady is likely to pay homage to in her speech.

But divisions remain in the party after her candidacy and the rise of the Bernie Sanders coalition on the left. Clinton drew attention last year for seeming to magnify the split by saying about Sanders in a documentary: "Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him." She's unlikely to revive that sentiment this week. Instead, look for her reiterate a message that does unify Democrats: skewering Trump.

THE BIDEN AGENDA Though Obama will offer Democrats nostalgia for his election to and tenure in the White House, the party hopes to send a message that a Biden presidency won't be a 2008 redux. The theme of the night is "A More Perfect Union," with speakers set to lay out goals for a Biden presidency.

Speakers include Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who unveiled a catalog of action plans during her own presidential campaign, some of which Biden has adopted. Others slated to appear include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who was considered a potential running mate for Biden, and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, a prominent advocate for tighter gun restrictions who was shot in the head in an attempted assassination in 2011.

TRUMP Trump is working to stay in the mix this week with a series of trips to counter the Democratic convention programming. He made appearances on Monday in Wisconsin and Minnesota and on Tuesday in Arizona, with speeches taking on Biden and the Democrats. The president plans to travel to Pennsylvania, where Biden was born, on Thursday, hours before the Democrat's acceptance speech. The Republican president doesn't have any travel planned for Wednesday but is likely to continue delivering his reactions to the Democratic convention on Twitter. HOW TO WATCH The program runs from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern time. The DNC's official livestream is available online and via its social media channels.

CNN, C-SPAN, MSNBC and PBS will air the full two hours, while ABC, CBS, Fox News Channel and NBC will air the final hour, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. The convention is also available to watch on Twitch, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders to back Belarus protesters but tread carefully on Russia

European Union leaders holding an emergency summit were expected to endorse sanctions on Belarusian officials blamed for election fraud on Wednesday, but signalled reluctance to take steps that might be seen as a bid to pry the country from...

Kerala: Death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 62

The death toll in the Rajamala landslide, which was triggered by torrential rains, rose to 62 after a 9-year-old boys body was recovered in the search operations in Pettimudi in Idukki district of Kerala. The incident occurred in the Idukki...

Cabinet approves proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership PPP. Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports - Lucknow, Ahmedabad, ...

BMW drives in 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition at Rs 42.5 lakh

BMW Group India on Wednesday said it has launched a new variant of its 3 Series Gran Turismo, priced at Rs 42.5 lakh ex-showroom. Locally produced at the companys Chennai-based plant, the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition is availabl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020