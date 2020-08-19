Bihar leaders hail apex court order in Sushant's death case

Leaders cutting across party lines in Bihar on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court order for a CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, but the main opposition RJD refused to give credit to the state government for it, saying it acted after "much delay" in registering the case before recommending it for CBI inquiry. The apex court has upheld transfer of an FIR lodged in Rajput's death case at Patna to the country's premier investigating agency.

Hailing the court's verdict, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said it vindicated Bihar government's lawful action which had nothing to do with politics or elections. "With today's apex court order, it has become amply clear that whatever was done in Bihar was in accordance with the law and Constitutional norms.

"The order makes it clear that whatever steps we took (in the pursuit of justice) were correct. And I am quite hopeful that justice will now be done in the case," Kumar, who heads the ruling Janata Dal (United), said. He rusbbished allegations that the state government's action was guided by the upcoming polls saying, "I do not take notice of such things as it has nothing to do with politics or elections, rather it is purely related to law and nothing else".

Polls in Bihar are due in October-November this year. "Nyay ki jeet hui hain (truth has triumphed)," kumar said and expressed hope that justice will be ensured in the case and proper investigation will be carried out by the CBI at the earliest.

His Deputy and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi greeted the supreme courts decision saying, it would "allow CBI to continue with its probe in Sushant's death case on the basis of FIR filed in Bihar. Our stand has been vindicated. Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, while welcoming the order said that this is the victory for justice, Rajputs family and his millions of fans, and the "Bihar government can in no way take credit for it (verdict)".

The state government came out of its "deep slumber" after 40 days when his party vociferously took up the matter for a CBI probe, Yadav said in a tweet message while expressing hope that justice will be done within a time-frame. LJP chief Chirag Paswan thanked the apex court for keeping the sentiments of crores of people by ordering CBI probe into the 34-year-old actor's death case.

"Now, we hope that CBI probe will bring the truth and we will also be able to know the names of those who tried to divert and deflect the investigation," Paswan said in a video message. Greeting the courts order, senior Bihar Congress leader and MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said that the party had demanded a CBI probe in the actor's death case in both Houses of Bihar Legislature during recently concluded day-long monsoon session.

The party had also supported the state governments decision to recommend the case for a CBI probe, Mishra said, adding its a good decision which has raised hope that justice will be done in the case. "Maharashtra government should not have any difficulties and it should honour the apex courts order," Mishra, whose party is a member of the ruling coalition in that state, added.

JD(U)s spokesman Ajay Alok hailed the decision as Satyamev Jayate (truth alone prevails) while training his guns at those who were opposing Bihar polices decision to lodge the FIR in the case. Hailing the court's verdict, the Bihar unit of Shiv Sena said it would abide by the verdict as it has full faith in the judiciary, CBI, Maharashtra police and Bihar police.

"We welcome decision of the Supreme Court. We have full faith in the court and the CBI. Its not that we are running away from CBI probe as we have faith in the judiciary, CBI, Maharashtra police and Bihar police, Kaushalendra Sharma, who heads the party in Bihar, told PTI. Asked why the Sena headed Maharashtra government and Mumbai police were opposing the CBI probe, he said that CBI, Bihar police, Maharashtra government and Mumbai police were putting their views during the course of hearing, but "the matter is closed once the apex court delivered an order which is acceptable to all".