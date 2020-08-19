Left Menu
Telangana Youth Congress holds protest outside Facebook office, demands removal of Ankhi Das

President of the Telangana Youth Congress Anil Kumar Yadav, along with other party workers, held a protest at the Facebook office here on Wednesday and demanded the removal of the firm's top employee Ankhi Das for allegedly being the informer of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-08-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 18:50 IST
Protest held by Telangana Youth Congress members outside Facebook's office [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

President of the Telangana Youth Congress Anil Kumar Yadav, along with other party workers, held a protest at the Facebook office here on Wednesday and demanded the removal of the firm's top employee Ankhi Das for allegedly being the informer of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "Today we came across the information that BJP leaders are being promoted by Facebook. In India, they are trying to spread the feeling of hatred. Also, because of the company's top employee Ankhi Das, who is also a board member and is also an informer to BJP and RSS, hate speeches are being spread through Facebook. We demand that Ankhi Das be suspended and removed as the brotherhood and Unity in the Country can come under threat," said Yadav while speaking to ANI.

"We demand the Facebook administration, Facebook CEO to not hurt the sentiments and play with the emotions of people and also not to promote the low-level leaders of the BJP and RSS on its platform," he added. On a closer look, the Congress party is repeatedly raising the issue of biasedness between Facebook and WhatsApp executives towards the BJP. It has also demanded a high-level inquiry into Facebook India.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier tweeted on Tuesday that Facebook's alleged involvement in peddling fake news on the social media platform needs to be questioned. "We cannot allow any manipulation of our hard-earned democracy through bias, fake news & hate speech. As exposed by @WSJ (Wall Street Journal), Facebook's involvement in peddling fake and hate news needs to be questioned by all Indians," he tweeted. (ANI)

