Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deshmukh welcomes SC ruling on CBI probe in Sushant case

He said it is the state's right to hand over probe in a matter to an agency, but added the Maharashtra government will offer cooperation to the CBI following the apex court's order. Patna-born Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police were looking into the matter.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:42 IST
Deshmukh welcomes SC ruling on CBI probe in Sushant case
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling upholding transfer of the Patna police's FIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI. Deshmukh said the state government, which had earlier opposed a CBI probe in the high-profile case, will extend all cooperation to the central investigating agency.

Without naming the BJP, Deshmukh said leaders of some parties politicised the death issue in view of the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled later this year. The BJP, which had been demanding a CBI probe in the matter, is part of the ruling coalition in Bihar and main opposition in Maharashtra.

Deshmukh also said constitutional experts should now think over the concept of Union of states or federal structure in the Constitution given by Dr BR Ambedkar. He said it is the state's right to hand over probe in a matter to an agency, but added the Maharashtra government will offer cooperation to the CBI following the apex court's order.

Patna-born Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police were looking into the matter. The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged at Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The apex court said the Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation. It said the FIR registered by the Bihar police on the complaint of Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh is correct and the reference to the CBI is lawful.

We welcome the Supreme Courts' verdict. We will offer all cooperation the CBI will require, Deshmukh told reporters here. The minister said some people had raised questions over the Mumbai polices probe into the case.

He added it is a matter of pride that the Supreme Court observed that the Mumbai police carried out their probe into the matter in a professional manner. The SC has observed in its order that there was no fault in the Mumbai polices probe into the case under section 174 of CrPC, Deshmukh said.

It is the states right whether to transfer probe in a matter to the CBI. Probe is transferred to the CBI after the state government gives an NOC, Deshmukh said. But after the SCs judgment, the state government will offer cooperation to the CBI accordingly, he added.

The home minister hit out at opposition leaders in Maharashtra for politicising the issue. We all know Bihar elections are due later this year and hence, leaders of some party are playing politics over the issue, he claimed.

Asked about the Mumbai police reportedly saying that they will conduct a parallel investigation into the case, Deshmukh said, The state government will think as per what is mentioned in some paras, 34th or so, in the SC judgment.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

India's GDP to contract by 20 pc in first quarter of FY21: Care Ratings

Indias GDP is likely to contract by 20 per cent during the first quarter of the current fiscal on account of the COVID-19 pandemic-induced disruptions, Care Ratings said. The Central Statistics Office CSO will release the gross domestic pro...

ADB President and Armenia PM discuss COVID-19 impact and operations

Asian Development Bank ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today discussed the impact of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic in Armenia and ADBs operations in the country.COVID-19 has hit all ...

Priyanka's remarks on leadership were made in July last year; workers want Rahul to become chief: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadras remarks on party leadership issue that were carried in a new book were made in July last year in a different context and now workers throughout the country want Rahul Gandhi to return as...

KKR coach McCullum says will give Shubman some leadership role

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum wants to give some leadership role in some capacity to talented youngster Shubman Gill whose batting lower down the order copped much criticism last season. Basically a top-order batsman, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020