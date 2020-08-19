Deshmukh welcomes SC ruling on CBI probe in Sushant case

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling upholding transfer of the Patna police's FIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the CBI. Deshmukh said the state government, which had earlier opposed a CBI probe in the high-profile case, will extend all cooperation to the central investigating agency.

Without naming the BJP, Deshmukh said leaders of some parties politicised the death issue in view of the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled later this year. The BJP, which had been demanding a CBI probe in the matter, is part of the ruling coalition in Bihar and main opposition in Maharashtra.

Deshmukh also said constitutional experts should now think over the concept of Union of states or federal structure in the Constitution given by Dr BR Ambedkar. He said it is the state's right to hand over probe in a matter to an agency, but added the Maharashtra government will offer cooperation to the CBI following the apex court's order.

Patna-born Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police were looking into the matter. The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged at Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The apex court said the Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation. It said the FIR registered by the Bihar police on the complaint of Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh is correct and the reference to the CBI is lawful.

We welcome the Supreme Courts' verdict. We will offer all cooperation the CBI will require, Deshmukh told reporters here. The minister said some people had raised questions over the Mumbai polices probe into the case.

He added it is a matter of pride that the Supreme Court observed that the Mumbai police carried out their probe into the matter in a professional manner. The SC has observed in its order that there was no fault in the Mumbai polices probe into the case under section 174 of CrPC, Deshmukh said.

It is the states right whether to transfer probe in a matter to the CBI. Probe is transferred to the CBI after the state government gives an NOC, Deshmukh said. But after the SCs judgment, the state government will offer cooperation to the CBI accordingly, he added.

The home minister hit out at opposition leaders in Maharashtra for politicising the issue. We all know Bihar elections are due later this year and hence, leaders of some party are playing politics over the issue, he claimed.

Asked about the Mumbai police reportedly saying that they will conduct a parallel investigation into the case, Deshmukh said, The state government will think as per what is mentioned in some paras, 34th or so, in the SC judgment.