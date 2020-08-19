Left Menu
Incidents of mass suicide should be dealt with seriously: Poonia

Expressing concern over some incidents of mass suicide, BJP state president Satish Poonia on Wednesday said such events are shocking and the state government should take them seriously. Poonia said it is the responsibility of the government to fulfil the primary needs of people but claimed that the Congress government in Rajasthan had failed in delivering governance.

Expressing concern over some incidents of mass suicide, BJP state president Satish Poonia on Wednesday said such events are shocking and the state government should take them seriously. “The common man is not in the priority of the Congress government and therefore the government pays no attention to them. The incidents of mass suicide happened in Churu, Karauli and other places but the government is not serious,” he said.

Poonia said the matters should be probed with seriousness to find out the reasons why people are committing suicide along with their family members. He said arrangements for counselling should be made at the district level and strict action should be taken if anyone is found to be responsible for such incidents. Poonia said it is the responsibility of the government to fulfil the primary needs of people but claimed that the Congress government in Rajasthan had failed in delivering governance.

