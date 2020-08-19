Left Menu
Development News Edition

One-day assembly session: Oppn playing politics amid coronavirus crisis, says Punjab CM

On Tuesday, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party had lashed out at the government for the truncated assembly session on August 28, claiming that it was “running away” from discussion on major issues. Responding to the criticism, the CM in a statement accused the Opposition of indulging in “dirty politics” and lambasted SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for his “pathetic” attendance record when he was an MLA.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 22:54 IST
One-day assembly session: Oppn playing politics amid coronavirus crisis, says Punjab CM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday slammed the Opposition for the criticism of his government for holding a one-day assembly session, saying they are indulging in politics at a time when the state is facing the coronavirus crisis. On Tuesday, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party had lashed out at the government for the truncated assembly session on August 28, claiming that it was "running away" from discussion on major issues.

Responding to the criticism, the CM in a statement accused the Opposition of indulging in "dirty politics" and lambasted SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal for his "pathetic" attendance record when he was an MLA. He said Badal's attendance record showed how "little importance" he gave to the House and its sessions. From March 2017 to May 2019, Sukhbir attended the House for only 16 of 40 days, he said.

Singh described the reaction of the SAD chief and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema as "ludicrous" and "manifestation of the total lack of sensitivity and concern" on the part of the two Opposition parties. Both parties seemed "bent on playing with sentiments of people", whose only concern at present is to protect themselves from coronavirus, the CM said.

He said the government called the session as it was a constitutional obligation. Several ministers, MLAs and officials were currently either COVID positive or in quarantine, the CM said, adding either Sukhbir was ignorant of the ground situation or simply did not care.

With 34,400 people in the state testing positive so far, the situation is grim, he said. The CM said if the SAD chief is concerned about people, he should help them during the pandemic instead of issuing provocative statements to promote his "vested petty political interests".

Responding to the CM's attack, Sukhbir Badal in a statement described Amarinder Singh's reaction as "utterly amusing and absurd". SAD president said by admitting that even the one-day session was convened by the government only because it was a constitutional requirement, the CM has actually confirmed his allegation. "That is precisely what I had said that if the CM had a choice, he would not have called the session even for a single day and that he had done so merely because it was constitutionally obligatory for him to do so," he said.

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Tour opts for gender-equal podium ceremony

The Tour de France is ending its tradition of having two hostesses handing out prizes on the podium, opting for a gender-equal ceremony, the race director said on Wednesday. You were used to see the champion flanked with two hostesses, with...

U.N. accused of racism by asking staff in survey if they are 'yellow'

The United Nations has been accused by some of its staff of racism after it issued a survey that included a question asking how they identify themselves and offered yellow among the possible responses. The U.N. Survey on Racism was sent to ...

LeT commander involved in killing of CRPF jawans among 2 killed in Handwara encounter

One of the two terrorists, who was killed in an encounter in Handwara on Wednesday, has been identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT commander Naseer-u-din Lone, said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police IGP, Kashmir. Lone was involved in the...

UN: 45 migrants killed when boat capsizes off coast of Libya

A boat carrying dozens of migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya and at least 45 people drowned or were missing and presumed dead, the UN said Wednesday. The capsizing, which marked the largest number of fatal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020