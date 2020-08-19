After our protest, North-MCD withdrew proposal to hike four taxes: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that on Wednesday it held a protest at the Civic Centre under the leadership of senior leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak against the decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led North MCD to hike four taxes. This massive protest forced the BJP-led North MCD to withdraw the proposal of hiking four taxes, the AAP said in a press statement.

On Wednesday, the AAP councillor and leaders with Pathak held a massive protest at the Civic Centre which is also the North MCD headquarters. The protest started at 1 PM and went on for three hours. This massive protest of the AAP compelled the BJP to withdraw this proposal of hiking four taxes, the AAP said. It said the BJP-led North MCD decided to pass the proposal to increase professional tax, house tax (by 34 per cent), property transfer tax and electricity tax. The politics of honesty won against the corruption of the BJP in Delhi again.

Before the 2017 MCD election, BJP promised that they will not hike the taxes in Delhi. But it has completely failed in both these promises and they have betrayed the people of Delhi. But the BJP gifted the citizens of Delhi three large mountains of garbage, the AAP said in the press statement. According to the statement, yesterday Pathak said that last month, the citizens of Delhi witnessed that in the South MCD they have increased three taxes. He also said that North MCD is bringing the proposal of hiking four taxes at the Standing Committee meeting. These four taxes were the professional tax which means now the professionals will have to pay more for their professions.

The BJP has also decided to increase the house tax, which means from now on if somebody buys a house in the North MCD's area then that person will have to pay 34% more tax. The BJP-led North MCD also wanted to increase the electricity tax. This will end the benefit of the AAP government's decision of providing cheap electricity to everyone, according to the AAP's statement. (ANI)