Left Menu
Development News Edition

Takeaway from Day Three of the Democratic National Convention

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 07:17 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 07:17 IST
Takeaway from Day Three of the Democratic National Convention

The third night of the Democratic National Convention features a lineup of high-wattage political star power: former President Barack Obama, 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and 2020 vice presidential running mate Kamala Harris.

Here is a takeaway from Wednesday's program: WOMEN HEADLINING - AND WATCHING

Women dominated the convention's first two nights and will do so again on Wednesday. On Monday, former first lady Michelle Obama drew rave reviews on social media for her impassioned rebuke of President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, Jill Biden ended the evening on a somber note, reaching out to families in grief over losses suffered from the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, actress Kerry Washington served as the moderator, the third woman to do so this week. The night's closer will be Harris, who will be formally nominated to be Joe Biden's running mate and will then deliver a speech assailing Trump for “a failure of leadership.” For Harris, a former presidential rival of Biden, it will be the most closely watched address she has ever given – and will serve as a preview of the role she is likely to play ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Harris will be preceded by Clinton, who headlined the party's convention proceedings four years ago; U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the ever-present thorn in Trump’s side; and Senator Elizabeth Warren, who also ran for president. Watching at home: millions of women voters in swing counties who likely will determine who the next president is going to be.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Behind Bauer's one-hitter, Reds split DH with Royals

Trevor Bauer threw a one-hitter as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the host Kansas City Royals 5-0 to earn a split of a Wednesday doubleheader. After the Royals Brad Keller pitched 6 23 innings of scoreless baseball in the first game, allowing...

PM pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.&#160; Gandhi, who was prime minister between 1984-89, was born on this day in 1944 and assassinated by the LTTE during ...

UAE could get F-35 jets in side agreement to Israel peace deal - source

The United States is eyeing the sale of stealthy F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates in a side agreement to the UAEs overtures to Israel, an industry insider who was part of the dialogue with government officials said on Wednesday...

Haitian official says at least 14 drown when boat sinks

At least 14 people drowned and more appeared to be missing after a packed sailboat sank in a channel between mainland Haiti and an outlying island, a Haitian official said. Jose Rethone, coordinator of the civil protection office in Haitis ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020