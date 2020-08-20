Left Menu
Maharashtra govt, NCP, Sena and Congress leaders should apologise for siding with accused in SSR death case: Bihar BJP

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Home Minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut should publically apologise for siding with the accused in the case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said here on Thursday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 20-08-2020 12:14 IST
Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Home Minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut should publically apologise for siding with the accused in the case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand said here on Thursday. Anand also said the state government along with the Mumbai police have been completely exposed in the Supreme Court.

"For 66 days what was the Maharashtra government and Mumbai police doing. They have been completely exposed in the Supreme Court now. The Chief Minister, Home Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, along with other NCP, Sena and Congress leaders should publically apologise now for siding with the accused, even lawyers were provided to them," Anand said. "Raut and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's statement after the Supreme Court ruling was unfortunate. The Maharashtra government has been attempting to paint the matter in political colours since the beginning," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

